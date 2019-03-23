Sharks' Brent Burns: Streak reaches four
For a fourth consecutive game, Burns found the assist column, this time in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks on Friday.
Burns' helper in Friday's game gives him 77 points in 75 games. The towering defenseman also led all skaters with 28:21 of ice time but finished a minus-2.
