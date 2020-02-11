Sharks' Brent Burns: Strikes on power play
Burns scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.
Burns has racked up five points in his last five games, including two on the power play. The veteran blueliner has 12 tallies, 37 points, 169 shots, 84 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating in 56 contests. Burns is set to appear in his 1,100th career game Friday in Winnipeg.
