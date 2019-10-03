Sharks' Brent Burns: Strong start to new season

Burns produced an assist, four shots, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Burns impacted the scoresheet with the secondary helper on Marcus Sorensen's lone goal of the game. Burns has been steady in his career, producing at least 60 points and 105 blocked shots in each of his last five seasons. He's also added 300 or more shots on goal in four straight years -- making an impact for fantasy purposes even on the rare nights he doesn't record a point.