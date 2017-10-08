Sharks' Brent Burns: Struggling defensively

Burns has a minus-5 rating through the first two games of the season.

Expect this figure to normalize in due time. Burns skated to a plus-19 last season and ended up claiming the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman. Team Teal is adjusting to life without its all-time points leader in Patrick Marleau, who had spent close to two decades in the Bay Area before joining the Maple Leafs in the offseason.