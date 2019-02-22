Sharks' Brent Burns: Surpasses last season's output
Burns recorded a goal and an assist on the power play, plus another assist shorthanded, in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.
Burns led the charge as the Sharks compiled four goals on special teams, adding a team-high six shots for good measure. After recording 12 goals and 67 points in 82 games last season, the bearded blueliner already has 12 goals and 68 points through 61 games this year. It's taken Burns 98 fewer shots to reach those 12 goals this season, but his 5.1 shooting percentage is still below his career 6.9 mark, even though it's well above last season's paltry 3.6.
