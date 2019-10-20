Sharks' Brent Burns: Tacks on another helper
Burns registered an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in a 4-3 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.
Burns has eight points in as many games, showing that last year's point-per-game pace might carry over into 2019-20. The 34-year-old defenseman has added 13 hits and 27 shots on goal for a well-rounded stat line.
