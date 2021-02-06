Burns scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks.

Burns played a key role in the Sharks three-goal third period. He had the secondary assist on a Logan Couture tally and then scored on a pass from Ryan Donato to give the Sharks a short-lived 4-3 lead. The 35-year-old Burns is up to six points, 30 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through nine contests this season. The Ontario native can still produce in all situations and across a variety of fantasy categories.