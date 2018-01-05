Sharks' Brent Burns: Tallies an assist
Burns picked up an assist and put eight shots on net in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Burns isn't quite scoring goals like he has in the past, he has six this year through 38 games, but he's racking up the assists. In his last seven games he's picked up seven helpers. The veteran has also been putting shots on net at his usual torrid pace. So far, he's tallied 158, putting him on pace to get over 300 once again.
