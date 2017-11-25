Sharks' Brent Burns: Tallies first goal of season
Burns finally broke through, scoring his first goal of the 2017-18 season in a 5-4 overtime loss against the Golden Knights on Friday.
The 32-year-old certainly hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations after winning the Norris Trophy last season. A season ago, he led all defensemen with 29 goals and 76 points while also leading the entire league with 320 shots on goal. Well this season, he's played more minutes and taken more shots but fewer are getting through to the goaltender and his shooting percentage is a career-low 1.2 percent. Burns also owns a minus-7 rating. But seeing as though Burns has scored at least 20 goals in three of the last four seasons, owners can still expect him to get it going at some point and salvage this season. Maybe in a few weeks, that point will prove to be Friday.
