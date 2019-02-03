Sharks' Brent Burns: Tallies game-winner
Burns scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.
The 33-year-old has a modest three-game point streak with one goal and five points. With Erik Karlsson in the fold this season, Burns has played fewer minutes and is averaging fewer shots on net, but he's still ahead of his production from last season. Burns has 10 goals and 57 points with a plus-9 rating and 199 shots on net in 53 games this season.
