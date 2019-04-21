Sharks' Brent Burns: Top-3 in Norris voting
Burns was announced as a finalist for the 2018-19 Norris Trophy on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Burns is the only finalist left in the postseason after Mark Giordano's Flames and Victor Hedman's Lightning were bounced in the first round. The perennial Norris finalist has just two points in five games this postseason after leading all blueliners with 84 points during the regular season. This is the third time in four seasons that Burns was a finalist for the prestigious award.
