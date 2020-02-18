Sharks' Brent Burns: Two helpers against Panthers
Burns notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
The All-Star blueliner has points in six straight games, piling up two goals and eight points over that stretch. Burns is well off last season's point-a-game pace overall, but he still has a tidy 12 goals and 41 points through 59 games -- his seventh straight campaign with at least 40 points.
