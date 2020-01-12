Sharks' Brent Burns: Two points and possible injury
Burns scored a goal and added an assist, but also missed a portion of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars with an upper-body injury, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Burns factored in on both goals for the Sharks, but after a hit from Roope Hintz in the second period, the defenseman left the ice. He wasn't on the bench to start the third period, but he later returned to finish the contest. He ended with 19:27 in ice time. After the game, interim head coach Bob Boughner said he didn't think Burns was dealing with anything major. The 34-year-old's status should be updated prior to Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, which gives him two full days to shake off the issue.
