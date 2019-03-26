Sharks' Brent Burns: Unable to put biscuit in basket

Burns was blanked on a season-high 10 shot attempts in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Burns also missed wide of the net four times in the contest, and despite the fact that he didn't even record an assist in the narrow loss, his heavy shot volume still paid major dividends for select DFS players. The 2017 Norris Trophy winner currently leads all NHL defensemen among points with 77 (13 goals, 64 assists) through 76 games.