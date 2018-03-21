Play

Sharks' Brent Burns: Unselfish play in big home win

Burns racked up three assists -- including a pair on the power play -- during Tuesday's 6-2 home win over the Devils.

Burns has played in every game this season, and while he hasn't scored since Feb. 15, the prolific puck-pushing blueliner has eight helpers and is averaging more than two blocked shots over the last 15 games to keep him from falling out of favor in fantasy.

