Sharks' Brent Burns: Unselfish play in big home win
Burns racked up three assists -- including a pair on the power play -- during Tuesday's 6-2 home win over the Devils.
Burns has played in every game this season, and while he hasn't scored since Feb. 15, the prolific puck-pushing blueliner has eight helpers and is averaging more than two blocked shots over the last 15 games to keep him from falling out of favor in fantasy.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Ready for action in St. Louis•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Leaves Sunday's game early•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Multi-point game against Vancouver•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Looking at forward role•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Lethal on power play in loss•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Records another multi-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...