Sharks' Brinson Pasichnuk: Promoted to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pasichnuk was added to the active roster for Friday's game against the Coyotes, CapFriendly reports.
Pasichnuk will make his second NHL appearance in Friday's contest. The 23-year-old has eight points in 32 AHL games and is searching for his first career NHL point with the Sharks.
