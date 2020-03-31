Sharks' Brinson Pasichnuk: Secures entry-level deal

Pasichnuk inked a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Tuesday.

Pasichnuk went undrafted during his time at Arizona State over the course of his four-year collegiate career. The blueliner racked up 11 goals and 26 helpers in 36 games this past year for the Sun Devils. The 22-year-old figures to spend another year or two developing in the minors before getting a shot at making his NHL debut.