Pasichnuk was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Pasichnuk played in four games for the Sharks and failed to record a point. The 23-year-old defenseman would likely benefit from another season or two in the minors.
More News
-
Sharks' Brinson Pasichnuk: Promoted to active roster•
-
Sharks' Brinson Pasichnuk: Back on taxi squad Thursday•
-
Sharks' Brinson Pasichnuk: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Sharks' Brinson Pasichnuk: Making NHL debut•
-
Sharks' Brinson Pasichnuk: Promoted from AHL•
-
Sharks' Brinson Pasichnuk: Reassigned to AHL•