Suess inked a one-year deal with San Jose on Thursday.

Suess has logged four games for Winnipeg over the last three seasons in which he logged a mere 5:54 of ice time. In the minors, the 2014 fifth-round pick managed 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games this year. If he can maintain that level of offensive upside to start the upcoming season, he should earn a promotion to the NHL sooner rather than later, though he'll likely continue to spend time in the minors.