Addison logged an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars.

The helper was Addison's first point in five games. The 23-year-old blueliner has had a tough time staying in the lineup regularly in 2024, playing in 17 of the Sharks' 24 games since the start of January. The blueliner has 10 points15 points, 64 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-21 rating over 51 appearances between the Sharks and the Wild this season.