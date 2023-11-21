Addison notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Addison ended a seven-game point drought with his first point in six outings for the Sharks. He set up a Tomas Hertl tally in the third period. Through 18 contests overall, Addison has six helpers (four on the power play), 28 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating between the Sharks and the Wild this season. The 23-year-old will likely continue to get big minutes in San Jose, but his defensive play remains a work in progress and the team around him hasn't helped his offense much so far.