Addison notched a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Addison had gone 11 games without a point, and he sat as a healthy scratch for five contests in that span. With Henry Thrun (shoulder) reportedly close to a return, Addison will need to start producing something to stay in the lineup. Addison is at 14 points (eight on the power play), 60 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 46 games between the Sharks and the Wild this season.