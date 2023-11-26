Addison produced a pair of assists, a plus-2 rating and 10 PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

One of Addison's helpers came on the power play, as he assisted on goals by Mikael Granlund and Mike Hoffman in the third period. Over nine outings with the Sharks, Addison has managed four helpers and a minus-5 rating while also filling a top-four role. He's up to nine assists (six on the power play), 30 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 21 appearances when accounting for his time with the Wild to begin the campaign.