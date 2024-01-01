Addison produced a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Addison snapped a five-game point drought with his helper on Tomas Hertl's second-period marker. It was Addison's first power-play point since Nov. 25. The defenseman is up to 12 points, 41 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 34 appearances between the Sharks and the Wild this season. Addison may be called on for a larger role if Mario Ferraro (upper body) misses time after leaving Sunday's contest.