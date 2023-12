Addison (lower body) will be a game-time call Tuesday against the Kings, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Addison was injured in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche. He has compiled one goal, five assists, 22 shots on net and 26 blocked shots in 19 games with the Sharks since being acquired from Minnesota. If Addison can't play, Jacob MacDonald will fill in on the back end.