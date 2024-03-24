Addison notched an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Addison has three helpers over 12 outings in March. He's been able to stick in the lineup regularly this month after ending February with two healthy scratches. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to 17 points, 78 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-34 rating through 60 contests between the Sharks and the Wild. Nine of his points have come on the power play, but the Sharks' lack of consistent talent limits Addison's appeal even with a spot on the first unit.