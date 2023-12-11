Addison scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

The goal was Addison's first of the season, and it pulled the Sharks within one late in the third period. The 23-year-old defenseman had logged just one helper over his previous six games, with the slump costing him some playing time. He's at one goal, 10 assists, 39 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, a minus-12 rating and 16 PIM and 28 appearances between the Sharks and the Wild this season.