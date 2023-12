Addison (lower body) did not participate in warmups, indicating he won't play Tuesday versus the Kings, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Addison was hurt in Sunday's game versus the Avalanche. The 23-year-old defenseman will end up missing at least one contest, and with Jan Rutta (illness) also out, the Sharks' defensive depth will be tested. The Sharks' next game is Thursday versus the Coyotes.