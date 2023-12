Addison (lower body) is expected back in the lineup versus the Kings on Wednesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Addison linked up with the second power-play unit at Wednesday's game-day skate. With the man advantage this season, the 23-year-old defenseman has logged 2:18 of ice time per game while contributing three assists. Addison has managed 11 points in 31 games this season and should be able to push for the 30-point threshold.