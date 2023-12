Addison (lower body) will be available versus Arizona on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Addison has managed just one goal in 19 games this season, so it's unlikely he will offer more than mid-range fantasy value even with his return to action. With Jan Rutta (illness) back as well, both Henry Thrun and Nikita Okhotyulk figure to be relegated to the press box.