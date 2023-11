Addison was dealt to San Jose from Minnesota on Wednesday in exchange for Adam Raska and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick.

Addison had five assists (three on the power play) in 12 contests with Minnesota before the trade. He was averaging a modest 16:48 of ice time, though that did include an impressive 4:12 with the man advantage. San Jose might give him considerably more even-strength work in addition to a role on the top power-play unit, which should in turn increase Addison's fantasy value.