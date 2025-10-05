Sharks' Cameron Lund: Assigned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lund was assigned to AHL San Jose by the Sharks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
After ending last season playing 11 games with the NHL club -- registering two goals and an assist in those outings -- Lund will begin this season in the AHL. Assuming he suits up, it will be the first games that he'll play in the AHL; he made the jump right from Northeastern University in the NCAA to the NHL after his season ended last year.