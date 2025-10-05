Lund was assigned to AHL San Jose by the Sharks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After ending last season playing 11 games with the NHL club -- registering two goals and an assist in those outings -- Lund will begin this season in the AHL. Assuming he suits up, it will be the first games that he'll play in the AHL; he made the jump right from Northeastern University in the NCAA to the NHL after his season ended last year.