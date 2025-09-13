Lund (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play against the Kings on Saturday in the Golden State Rookie Faceoff, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Lund sustained the injury in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks after scoring two goals in the contest. He had two goals, one assist, 12 shots on net and seven hits in 11 NHL regular-season appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25. If he's healthy, he will compete for a spot on the Opening Night roster during training camp.