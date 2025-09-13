Lund (upper body) did not return to Friday's prospects game versus the Ducks after taking a high hit in the third period, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Lund has a chance of making the Sharks' roster out of camp, but missing any time due to injury will complicate things for the 21-year-old forward. Depending on the severity of the injury, he could miss the remainder of the Sharks' prospects games and at least some on training camp next week.