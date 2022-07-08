Lund was selected 34th overall by the Sharks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Having turned just 18 years of age this past June, Lund is a long-term upside play for the Sharks. Possessing a solid all-around offensive skill set, Lund managed 25 goals and 50 points for Green Bay of the USHL this past season. His minus-22 rating indicate there are both defensive and consistency issues to work through here, but Lund -- who is already 6-foot-2 -- will get multiple years of Hockey East development upon arriving at Northeastern University this coming fall.