Lund (upper body) will be in the lineup against the Golden Knights on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In his brief cameo with the Sharks last year, Lund notched two goals and one assist in 11 contests. While the 2022 second-round pick has shown flashes of his offensive game, he likely will be headed for AHL San Jose to start the upcoming season. Still, if Lund can produce like he did in his junior season at Northeastern University -- 40 points in 37 games -- with the Baracuda, he could earn himself a call-up at some point.