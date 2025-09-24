Lund (upper body) was in a regular jersey during Wednesday's practice session, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Lund suffered an upper-body injury during a prospects game against the Ducks on Sept. 12, and he was in a non-contact sweater in recent practice sessions. However, his presence for Wednesday's practice suggests that he's progressing in his recovery and could be in the mix to return to game action soon. Whether he'll be available for Friday's preseason game against the Golden Knights remains to be seen.