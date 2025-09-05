Price's (knee) contract and a 2026 fifth-round pick were traded to the Sharks from the Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Gannon Laroque on Friday.

Price has been dealing with a knee issue since 2022, and he said in September of 2023 that he doesn't intend to play hockey again, so Friday's move will simply save the Canadiens some cap space. The 38-year-old will likely remain on long-term injured reserve until his contract expires in 2026.