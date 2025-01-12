Grundstrom (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

The Sharks moved Kilm Kostin (lower body) and Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body) to IR while activating Jake Walman (lower body) and Grundstrom. The 27-year-old Grundstrom should return to a bottom-six role versus Minnesota on Saturday after missing the last five games. He has registered one goal, five points, 85 hits and 38 shots on net through 30 appearances this season.