Grundstrom was traded to San Jose from Los Angeles for Kyle Burroughs on Thursday.

Grundstrom had eight goals and four points in 50 regular-season games for the Kings this season, before missing the final 32 contests with a lower-body injury. He returned to play in all five first-round playoff games versus Edmonton but was unable to garner a point. Grundstrom should have an opportunity to see top-six minutes with the Sharks, who are lacking in offensive depth at this time.