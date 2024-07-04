Grundstrom signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Sharks on Thursday.

Grundstrom was dealt to San Jose from the Kings on June 27 in exchange for Kyle Burroughs. The 26-year-old had eight goals, four assists and 115 hits in 50 regular-season appearances in 2023-24. Look for Grundstrom to play as a bottom-six forward in 2024-25.