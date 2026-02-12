Wetsch posted four assists in WHL Kelowna's 8-4 win over Wenatchee on Wednesday.

Wetsch is up to 17 goals and 39 helpers through 48 appearances this season. The Sharks prospect had been in a little bit of a rough patch recently with just four points over his previous seven outings. His effort Wednesday helped him set a career high in points in his fourth junior campaign, surpassing the 53 points he had in 68 regular-season contests in 2024-25.