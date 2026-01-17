Wetsch scored two goals and added an assist in WHL Kelowna's 5-2 win over Calgary on Friday.

Wetsch was with the Hitmen for the previous three campaigns, and he showed out against his former team. He's up to 15 goals, 30 helpers and a plus-7 rating across 37 appearances for the Rockets this season. The Sharks prospect is just eight points shy of matching his 68-game output (53 points) from the 2024-25 regular season.