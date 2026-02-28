Wetsch scored twice in WHL Kelowna's 5-1 win over Wenatchee on Friday.

Wetsch has four goals and five assists over his last seven contests. He's up to 21 goals and 65 points, as well as 71 PIM and a plus-16 rating, through 55 appearances this season. After a couple of years of relatively stagnant offense, he's elevated his game this season with a stronger supporting cast in Kelowna. The Sharks prospect needs to sign by June 1 or his signing rights will expire, so his strong campaign has come at a good time.