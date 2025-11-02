Wetsch scored two goals on five shots in WHL Kelowna's 5-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Wetsch had been more of a playmaker prior to this contest, with just one goal and eight assists in his first eight games of hte year. The 19-year-old winger changed that narrative with the two-goal game. He had 33 goals in 68 regular-season appearances with WHL Calgary last year, so there's definitely a scoring touch in his game, which he may be able to build on after Saturday's performance.