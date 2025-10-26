Wetsch scored a goal on six shots and added two assists in WHL Kelowna's 4-3 loss to Medicine Hat on Saturday.

Wetsch's goal was his first of the season in eight appearances. He's made up for it with eight helpers so far. He had 33 goals and 53 points in 68 regular-season games with WHL Calgary last year, so there could still be some adjusting to a new team. Wetsch can score, so it's only a matter of time before he gets a heftier total in the goal column.