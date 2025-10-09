Wetsch recorded three assists and won 14 of 21 faceoffs in WHL Kelowna's 5-4 win over Prince George on Wednesday.

Wetsch made his WHL season debut Wednesday and was immediately impactful. The 19-year-old is captaining the Rockets this season after coming over from WHL Calgary in the offseason following a 53-point campaign over 68 regular-season games in 2024-25. Wetsch is a third-round pick of the Sharks from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, though he's not viewed as a high-end prospect, instead projecting as an energy forward that could carve out a bottom-six role at the NHL level in a few years.