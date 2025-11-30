Wetsch scored twice on four shots in WHL Kelowna's 4-1 win over Spokane on Saturday.

Wetsch has racked up three goals and five assists over his last six games, a span that includes three multi-point efforts. The 19-year-old winger is up to seven goals and 24 points through 21 appearances this season. The Sharks prospect has made some improvements on offense, though he's added more of a playmaking touch after being goal-heavy (33 goals, 20 assists) in 68 outings for WHL Calgary in the 2024-25 regular season.