Sharks' Cavan Fitzgerald: Gets to draw into NHL game

Fitzgerald was called up from AHL San Jose on Sunday, TSN reports.

Team Teal had needed some reinforcements for the preseason finale against Vegas. Fitzgerald, who hails from Massachusetts, spent the past five seasons in juniors. He put up 40 points in 47 games with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL last season.

