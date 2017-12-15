Tierney scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Flames.

The return of linemate Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed) bodes well for Tierney, as the third line looked lethal against the Flames. The 23-year-old is up to 13 points in 30 games and is sporting a tidy plus-5 rating. Tierney's role as a depth scorer and contributor on the second power-play unit make him worth owning in some deeper formats.